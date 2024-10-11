BJP’s Haryana victory: Nayab Saini set to be sworn in as CM on October 15

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its government in Haryana for the third consecutive term, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place on October 15. To oversee the event, a 10-member team led by the Panchkula District Commissioner has been appointed by the chief secretary. Nayab Singh Saini, the party’s chief ministerial candidate, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders in Delhi ahead of his expected appointment as the state’s new leader. Saini, a member of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar in March and was the BJP’s clear choice for the top post during the election campaign.

The BJP secured 48 seats in the assembly, 11 more than the Congress, marking its highest-ever seat count in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won only two seats, and both the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to win any. The swearing-in of the new government is expected shortly after the Dussehra celebration on October 12. Despite anti-incumbency, the BJP maintained its dominance, making notable gains in Jat strongholds, Dalit seats, and the Ahirwal region. Notably, eight of the departing ministers in Saini’s government lost their seats, but Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma, who won in Panipat Rural and Ballabhgarh, respectively, are likely to be included in the new cabinet.

Insiders suggest that Mool Chand Sharma, a senior Brahmin politician, and Mahipal Dhanda, a Jat leader, are probable candidates for ministerial positions in the new government. The BJP’s ability to secure a hat-trick of victories in Haryana, with considerable success in Dalit and Jat-dominated areas, played a key role in its election triumph. Out of the 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in the state, the BJP won eight, further consolidating its position in these crucial constituencies.