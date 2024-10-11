Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in Kerala on Friday, October 11, 2024. Gold price is gaining after seven days. Gold is priced at Rs 56,760, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7095, up by Rs 70. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined marginally by Rs 40 per gram. In last four days, gold price depreciated by Rs 860 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7680.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7041.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.31%, while the change over the last month has been -6.09%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.97000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs 75,814 per 10 gram and were up by Rs 517 or 0.69% from the previous session’s closing price. Silver’s futures were trading at Rs 90,860 per kg and were higher by Rs 556 or 0.62%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was nearly flat at $2,609.72 per ounce, after easing for the previous six sessions. Prices scaled a record high last month. U.S. gold futures also held steady at $2,626.70. Price of spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $30.54 per ounce. Platinum added 1.1% to $955.20, while palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,038.75.