Elevator malfunction at Colorado gold mine leaves 1 dead, 4 injured; 12 trapped rescued

An elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen gold mine, a tourist site near Cripple Creek, Colorado, left one person dead and four others injured on Thursday. The accident occurred about 500 feet underground, where a group was trapped for hours while rescuers worked to bring them out safely. By the evening, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed that all twelve trapped individuals had been rescued. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said the malfunction posed a severe danger and was being investigated.

The deceased and ten others, including the injured, were initially rescued, but another group remained trapped at around 1,000 feet underground. Rescue officials considered alternative methods like using ropes but were focused on restoring the elevator for a safe retrieval. Authorities maintained radio contact with those trapped and ensured they had access to water and safe air quality. Sheriff Mikesell noted that one of the trapped individuals had experience in mine rescues, which helped manage the situation.

The Mollie Kathleen gold mine, which opened in the late 19th century and now functions as a tourist destination, offers visitors a unique underground experience. The tour descends 100 stories into the earth, allowing participants to view gold veins and ride an underground tram. The elevator ride, normally taking about two minutes at a speed of 500 feet per minute, is a key part of the tour. Officials are now investigating the cause of the malfunction to prevent future incidents.