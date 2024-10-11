Heavy rain expected in these states from October 12 to 16: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in 10 states from October 12 till 16. A yellow alert, for heavy rainfall on October 12, has been issued in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to weather department’s report, the Southwest monsoon may withdraw within 1 or 2 days from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand.

IMD predicted possibility of ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until October 15, in Kerala over the coming 6 days and in Andhra Pradesh from October 14 till 16, and in Karnataka till October 12 and on October 14. The weather agency forecasted ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ in Arunachal Pradesh until October 12 and in Assam and Meghalaya on October 11.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted mainly clear sky until October 16. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital registered an AQI of 114 in the ‘moderate’ category while the financial capital, Mumbai, registered an AQI of 57 in the ‘satisfactory’ category.