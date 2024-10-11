Indian Railways to operate 26 special trains connecting these states: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has announced the introduction of additional special train services to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during the Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat festivals. The Central Railway will operate 26 additional special train services from Mumbai to Kazipet in Telangana.

Train Schedule:

07196 / 07195 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special (10 Services)

Departure from Dadar: Every Thursday at 3:25 PM from October 17, 2024, to November 28, 2024, arriving in Kazipet at 12:50 PM the next day.

Departure from Kazipet: Every Wednesday at 5:05 PM from October 16, 2024, to November 27, 2024, arriving in Dadar at 1:25 PM the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotagaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Umri, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Metpally, Koratla, and Ligampet Jagityal.

07198 / 07197 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special – via Ballarshah (16 Services)

Departure from Dadar: Every Sunday at 3:25 PM from October 13, 2024, to December 1, 2024, arriving in Kazipet at 9:30 PM the next day.

Departure from Kazipet: Every Saturday at 11:30 AM from October 12, 2024, to November 30, 2024, arriving in Dadar at 1:25 PM the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotagaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Sahasrakund, Kinwat, Adilabad, Pimpalkhuti, Lingti, Kayer, Wani, Bhandak, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Peddapalli, and Jamikunta.

Train Composition: The special trains will consist of two AC-2 Tier coaches, three AC-3 Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, and four General Second Class coaches, including two Guard’s Brake Vans.