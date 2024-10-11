Kerala Allows Pet Travel Through Cochin Airport to Enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for Pet Owners

On October 10, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, George Kurian, inaugurated the Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (AQCS) at Cochin International Airport (CIAL). This new facility is a significant step toward enhancing the import process for pet dogs and cats, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving the “Ease of Living” for pet owners. To support this initiative, CIAL has established various amenities, including a 24-hour air-conditioned pet station, a dedicated cargo section, on-call veterinary services, a customs clearance center, and a facilitation center for travelers with pets.

The introduction of the AQCS is expected to greatly assist pet travelers and improve the overall import and export processes for animal and fishery products in Kerala. During the event, an agreement was signed by Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with CIAL to operate the new quarantine facilities. S. Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, highlighted that this initiative will significantly benefit pet owners by streamlining the process and providing top-notch services for bringing animals into Kerala.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying regulates the import of livestock and livestock products under the Livestock Importation Act of 1898, which was amended in 2001 to prevent exotic diseases from entering India. Currently, pets and other live animals are imported through six major entry points in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The establishment of the AQCS at Cochin International Airport aims to reduce costs and simplify the process for pet owners looking to import animals into Kerala, offering them a more convenient option.