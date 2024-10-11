Know how to increase sexual performance and stamina

As everyone knows that sex is an important part of our life. Everyone is eager to know more about sex and how to enhance and increase their sexual power and stamina. But people are afraid and ashamed to talk it publically.

So here are some of the easy and simple remedies and methods to enhance your vigor and stamina.

Sexual Problems: If you have a nightfall problem

– Make a fine powder by grinding and grinding the liquorice. Mix 3 grams of it with one spoon of honey and lick it.

Take equal amount of powder of cardamom seeds and sugar and mix in amla juice and make tablets. Take 1 tablet in the morning and evening.

– Take 150 grams of Triphala (Harad, Amla and Behera) fine powder and mix 30 grams camphor and 150 grams jaggery in it. Keep small pills. Take 1 tablet in the morning and night before bed with water.

– 10 grams of fresh gooseberry juice, 10 grams of Giloy juice and a pinch of Shilajit – mixed with sugar candy powder and consumed in the morning and evening, the problem of dreaming goes away.

– Fry 10-15 date ghee and chew it in the morning and eat cardamom, sugar and Conch seed powder mixed with boiled milk.