Madhya Pradesh introduces “Sampada 2.0” for streamlined e-registration of property transactions.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav emphasized that the Digital India Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is effectively addressing the needs of ordinary citizens. He highlighted innovations like zero-balance accounts, online transactions, and e-registry, which have made life easier. At the launch event for “Sampada 2.0,” a new portal and mobile app designed for online document registration, he noted that this technology-driven initiative will serve as a model for the nation. Previously, people had to visit government offices for document registration, but now they can complete the process from home using the new system.

The “Sampada 2.0” platform aims to streamline property transactions, simplify documentation processes, and enhance grievance redressal, marking a significant advancement for the state. This upgraded system is designed to be user-friendly, efficient, and transparent, eliminating corruption. The online registration service will cater to residents of Madhya Pradesh as well as those living outside the state and abroad, helping to save time and reduce unnecessary fees. Dr. Yadav mentioned that the central government has assigned Madhya Pradesh two crucial tasks: completing Geographic Information System (GIS) work in 120 cities and establishing GIS labs in all districts, indicating the state’s commitment to advancing its IT infrastructure.

Dr. Yadav asserted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is focused on continuous innovation, with “Sampada 2.0” designed for ease of living. The new system simplifies the registration process and ensures it is free from corruption, enabling citizens to sell and register their properties from home. This system will facilitate online registrations both within the state and from outside, helping to streamline operations and prevent unnecessary disputes. Features of “Sampada 2.0” include integration with various government departments and the ability to access land guidelines based on location, allowing for a more efficient and modern approach to property registration.