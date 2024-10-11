Mobile theft probe at Alan Walker’s Kochi concert broadens to Delhi

The investigation into the mobile phone theft during DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Ernakulam has expanded to Delhi, with authorities tracking phone locations to assist their inquiries. A special investigation team is scheduled to leave for Delhi this evening, while another team will travel to Bengaluru due to suspicions of similar thefts at a related event. Following the thefts in Kochi, it’s believed that the culprits may have fled Kerala by plane or train.

The large-scale theft occurred on October 6 at the Bolgatty Palace Grounds, where 34 mobile phones were reported stolen amidst a crowd enjoying the show. The investigation is looking into the methods used by the gang, which reportedly resembles the operations of Aslam Khan’s gang, known for its activities in North India. Additionally, authorities found some drugs at the event site. Following his Kochi performance, Alan Walker is scheduled to continue his tour in Pune and will wrap up in Hyderabad at the end of October.