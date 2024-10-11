NIA files charge sheet against human trafficking and cyber crime syndicate in Laos

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against five members of a human trafficking syndicate accused of sending Indian nationals to Laos to work in cybercrime operations run by Chinese scammers. These scams primarily targeted citizens in Europe and the U.S. The syndicate, operating through a Delhi-based consultancy firm, Ali International Services, lured vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region, where they were forced into cyber scams.

The key conspirator, Kamran Haider alias Zaidi, and his associates were involved in trafficking victims to Chinese companies that used fake social media profiles to scam individuals by convincing them to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. Pawan Yadav, another accused, was instrumental in bypassing intermediaries and directly supplying trafficked individuals to the scammers. The victims were coerced into working in cybercrime operations, primarily using cryptocurrency wallets for extortion.

The NIA’s investigation uncovered a well-organized network involved in human trafficking and illegal operations, such as unlicensed manpower supply and facilitating illegal border crossings. The syndicate’s operations extended across Southeast Asia, with the accused managing travel documents and other logistics to support their criminal activities.