Noel Tata appointed new Chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding Ratan Tata

Noel Tata has been appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, following the passing of his half-brother Ratan Tata, who died at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm that controls the holding company of Tata Group, made the decision in a board meeting shortly after Ratan Tata’s death. Noel Tata, already a key figure within the Trusts, was seen as a natural successor due to his long-standing involvement and leadership within the organization.

Noel Tata, aged 67, has been closely linked to the Tata Group for years, serving as a trustee for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together hold a majority stake in Tata Sons. He is also vice chairman of Tata Steel and Titan. Noel is married to Aloo Mistry, daughter of the late Pallonji Mistry, and his ties to the Shapoorji Pallonji family are significant as they hold an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. The board’s decision to appoint Noel comes after Ratan Tata, who had no children and did not name a successor, left a leadership gap within the Trusts.

Beyond his roles in Tata Steel and Titan, Noel Tata has been chairman of Trent Limited since 2014, where he has overseen significant growth, with shares rising by over 6,000% under his leadership. His strategic focus on the group’s retail and international ventures has been a key part of his success. Meanwhile, Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Jimmy Tata, has remained uninvolved in the family business, living quietly in a modest apartment in Colaba, Mumbai.