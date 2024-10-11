Police seize 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore from Ramesh Nagar in West Delhi. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police tracked the drug supplier through GPS and zeroed in on him in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar. The accused fled to London but the cops managed to seize the drugs.

This is the second such incident in a week. Earlier on October 2, the Delhi Police had busted one of the biggest drug rackets after seizing 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from South Delhi. It is the biggest drug haul in the country.

Four men were arrested in connection with the case. Special Cell cops arrested Jitendra Pal Singh, also known as Jassi, from the airport in Punjab’s Amritsar as he was trying to flee to the United Kingdom. According to the police, an international drugs smuggling syndicate is behind the massive cocaine consignment.

The latest drug bust in the national capital follows the arrest of two Afghan nationals after 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine from their possession in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area last Sunday.