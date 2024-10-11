Prayaga Martin cleared in Om Prakash drug case; no direct links found

In the ongoing drug case connected to gangster Om Prakash, the police have confirmed that actors Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi have no direct links to him. Both actors were questioned after CCTV footage showed them arriving at a luxury hotel around 4 AM and leaving by 7 AM. Their statements clarified that they were at the hotel together but did not encounter Om Prakash. Prayaga explained that they had attended a DJ party in Kakkanad before going to the hotel, and she returned to Kozhikode the following morning. She emphasized that she only learned about Om Prakash through news reports.

The police are also investigating the financial transactions between Sreenath Bhasi and Binu Joseph to determine if there were any previous drug-related dealings. While Prayaga stated she did not know all the individuals present at the hotel and was unaware of any criminal activity, Sreenath acknowledged that some of his friends had joined them, though he did not personally know Om Prakash. The police are scrutinizing Sreenath’s ties to those who attended the party and are reviewing his financial and social interactions.

Currently, Prayaga Martin has been given a clean chit by the police, as no direct connection with Om Prakash has been found. However, the investigation into Sreenath Bhasi’s connections continues, with authorities planning to examine phone records of both actors. Despite the ongoing probe, the police confirmed that neither Prayaga nor Sreenath had any personal acquaintance with Om Prakash, with Sreenath only being aware of him through social media.