September witness 10% drop in equity mutual fund inflows

Mumbai: Mutual fund (MF) inflows into equities declined 10% in September to Rs 34,419.26 crore. Meanwhile, overall contribution of systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose by over 4% to Rs 24,508.73 crore. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed this.

As per data, September marked 43 consecutive months of equity inflows, taking the net assets under management (AUM) of equity funds to Rs 31.1 lakh crore. The overall mutual fund industry’s AUM surpassed Rs 67 lakh crore.

While inflows into the large-cap funds and small-cap funds saw a decline, the same for mid-cap funds rose 2.5%. Even the large and mid-cap funds saw a 9.2% jump in inflows during the month. The inflows into the mid-cap category at Rs 3,130.42 crore was the highest ever recorded in a month, surpassing the previous best of Rs 3,054 crore seen in August.

The large-cap category saw a relatively sharp drop in inflows to Rs 1,769.42 crore in September. Multi-cap funds registered a 42% jump in inflows to Rs 3,508.88 crore during the month. Meanwhile, sectoral/thematic schemes continued to attract the highest inflows among equity funds at Rs 13,254.63 crore with continued push from new fund offers.