Sequel to Visnu UnniKrishnan, Mokksha’s ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ announced

Thiruvananthapuram: The second part of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ directed by Eastcoast Vijayan announced. The shooting of the film named ‘Chanthattam’ will start soon. The official announcement of the second part was made at the press conference held at Pathanamthitta Press Club. The pooja of the movie was held at Parumala Valiya Panayannarkav Devi Temple.

The film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ has made a triumphant debut on Amazon Prime. It is in the 6th position in top purchases on Amazon Prime in India.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who played the role of the thief Mathappan in ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’, and Bengali actress Moksha, who played the role of Devi, will appear in the second part as well. Script of the film is written by KV Anil. Music will be composed by Ranjin Raj.

‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ has posed an intriguing question: ‘What if God appeared before a thief one fateful night?’ The film directed by East Coast Vijayan revolves around the relation between a unsuccessful thief named Maathappan and Bhagavathy ( Goddess). Maathappan decides to commit suicide as he is a thief with no success in theft. But he met a girl and on her advice he stole the idol of a Bhagavathy from a dismantled old temple. The film narrates the events that happen in Maathappan’s life after that incident.

The movie cleverly intertwined contemporary issues with pure humor, earning rave reviews from theatergoers. Audiences have hailed it as a “clean family entertainer”. The film’s success is underscored by Bhagwati’s poignant words: “If there is goodness in the heart, God will appear before us, even if it is a little late.”

Anusree come in the film as Priya. The film also stars several well-known actors such as Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, and Mala Parvathy in significant roles. The movie was directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner East Coast Communications Pvt Ltd.