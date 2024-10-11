Sleep disturbances and mood issues top complaints at mental health helpline

The Health Ministry’s latest report reveals the most common issues reported through India’s toll-free mental health helpline, Tele-MANAS, with sleep disturbances and sadness of mood each accounting for 14% of complaints. Other significant concerns include stress (11%) and anxiety (9%), while less than 3% of total calls have been identified as suicide-related. The majority of callers are male (56%) and aged between 18 and 45 years (72%). To further enhance mental health support, the ministry has introduced the Tele MANAS App, a mobile platform offering self-care resources, early warning signs, and coping strategies for emotional challenges.

As part of the broader Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) initiative, the app provides free access to mental health professionals nationwide. The service includes a 24×7 helpline available in 20 languages, with over 1.45 million calls handled since its 2022 launch. The Health Ministry is also rolling out video consultations to improve the quality of care, allowing mental health professionals to conduct more thorough assessments, including Mental State Examinations (MSEs), with callers’ consent. This feature will initially be available in Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu before expanding further.

Additionally, the Health Ministry is increasing outreach by directing states to host mental health events at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), incorporating wellness and yoga sessions. Community health officers are encouraged to raise awareness through social media and document efforts to promote mental health services locally, ensuring the message reaches a broader audience and integrates mental health support into community care systems across the country.