Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian stock markets remained in the consolidation mode on Friday. The BSE Sensex today closed at 81,381.36, down 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,964.25, down 34.20 points or 0.14 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outshone the benchmarks with gains of 0.44 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index added 1.2 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (0.94 per cent). On the downside, the Nifty Bank index fell the most, down 0.7 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,077 against 1,785 stocks that declined, and 123 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,985. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 213, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24. A total of 359 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 144 in the lower circuit.

13 of the 30 Sensex stocks, and 22 of the 50 Nifty stocks closed lower. Top losers were TCS, M&M, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Axis Bank. Top gainers were HCL Tech, Trent, Infosys, HCL Tech, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and L&T.