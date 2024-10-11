Title of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ part-2 announced

Thiruvananthapuram: The title of the second part of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ directed by Eastcoast Vijayan announced. The film is named ‘Chanthattam’. The official announcement of the second part was made at the press conference held at Pathanamthitta Press Club. The pooja of the movie was held at Parumala Valiya Panayannarkav Devi Temple. The shooting of the movie will start soon.

The film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ has made a triumphant debut on Amazon Prime. It is in the 6th position in top purchases on Amazon Prime in India.

‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ has posed an intriguing question: ‘What if God appeared before a thief one fateful night?’ The film directed by East Coast Vijayan revolves around the relation between a unsuccessful thief named Maathappan and Bhagavathy ( Goddess). Maathappan decides to commit suicide as he is a thief with no success in theft. But he met a girl and on her advice he stole the idol of a Bhagavathy from a dismantled old temple. The film narrates the events that happen in Maathappan’s life after that incident. The movie cleverly intertwined contemporary issues with pure humor, earning rave reviews from theatergoers. Audiences have hailed it as a “clean family entertainer”. The film’s success is underscored by Bhagwati’s poignant words: “If there is goodness in the heart, God will appear before us, even if it is a little late.”

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who played the role of the thief Mathappan in ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’, and Bengali actress Moksha, who played the role of Devi, will appear in the second part as well. Script of the film is written by KV Anil. Music will be composed by Ranjin Raj.

The makers explained that in ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ viewers experienced Bhagavathi’s motherly affection, love and care. But in the second part of the movie, they will also witness Bhagwati’s rage and wrath as the Goddesses is reacting against the evils of the society.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

The makers announced the sequel as East Coast’s new film ‘Chithini’ has enters its third successful week in theatres. Chithini directed by East Coast Vijayan was released on September 27. The film opened to positive response from critics and movie lovers. The film is produced by East Coast Communications. This is the 7th film produced by East Coast Communications. Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, Chithini is a horror family emotional thriller.

The film features a stellar cast including renowned actors like Amith Chakkalakkal, Vinay Forrt and Mokksha. Newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi also hold significant roles in the movie. The ensemble cast also include Srikanth Murali, Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Jayakrishnan, Manikandan Achari, Sujith Shankar, Pramod Veliyanadu, Rajesh Sharm, Unni Raja, and others.Behind the scenes, Ratheesh Ramakrishnan serves as the cameraman, with Ranjin Raj handles music direction and John Kutty editing. The lyrics of the music are penned by East Coast Vijayan, Santhosh Verma, and Suresh. The movie features four songs in total.