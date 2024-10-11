Union government declares this pan-Islamic group a terrorist organization: Details

New Delhi: The Union government declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) as a terrorist organization. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS and raising funds for terror activities.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) is a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953. It is a banned organisation as it aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally through jihad and terrorist activities.

‘And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India,’ the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

‘The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist,’ said the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X

The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting ‘Dawah’ meetings . The home ministry said the HuT is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country.