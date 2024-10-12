Badrinath Dham portals to close on November 17

The portals of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will close for the winter season at 9:07 PM on November 17, as announced by the temple committee. The closing date and time were determined based on the Hindu calendar and celestial positions during the Vijayadashami festival. This year, Badrinath welcomed over 1.1 million pilgrims, while Kedarnath saw more than 1.35 million visitors.

In addition to Badrinath, other temples in Uttarakhand will also close for the winter months: Kedarnath and Yamunotri will close on November 3, Gangotri on November 2, Rudranath on October 17, Tungnath on November 4, and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20. The temples, which attract millions of devotees from across the country and abroad, close during winter due to heavy snowfall in the region.