BCCI announces India’s squad for Test Series against New Zealand

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match Test series against New Zealand. The test series will start from Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain. Mohammad Shami, who suffered an injury during last year’s ODI World Cup, has not been selected for the series.

The opening Test will begin on 16th of this month in Bengaluru. The second Test will start on 24th of October in Pune. The series will conclude in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, with the third Test commencing on November 1st.

India are currently on top of the World Test Championships (WTC) standings while New Zealand, title-winners in 2021, are in sixth position.

Indian Team: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed. Siraj, Akash Deep.