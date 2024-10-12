Commodity Market: Gold price reach all-time high

Mumbai: Gold price surged for second day in a row in Kerala on Saturday, October 12. Gold is priced at Rs 57,960, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. This is a new all-time high price for the yellow metal. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7758.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7113.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.720. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.29%, while the change over the last month is recorded at -5.16%.The price of silver stands at Rs.99200 per kilogram, marking an increase of Rs.2200 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures closed higher at Rs76,307 per 10 gram. Silver’s futures were trading at Rs 90,860 per kg and were higher by Rs 556 or 0.62%.

In global markets, spot gold price surged over one per cent to $2,657.26 per ounce. The COMEX gold price also saw a 1.32% increase, closing at $2,674.20 per troy ounce. U.S. gold futures also held steady at $2,626.70. Price of spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $30.54 per ounce. Platinum added 1.1% to $955.20, while palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,038.75.