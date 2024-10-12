Dasara festivities end with grand cultural procession in Mysuru

The 10-day-long Mysuru Dasara festivities concluded on Saturday with a grand procession marking the end of the celebrations. The Vijayadashami procession, known as ‘Jamboo Savari’, featured a parade of elephants, led by ‘Abhimanyu’ carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on a golden howdah weighing 750 kg. The event, which highlights Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, drew thousands of spectators who lined the streets of the city. The procession was flagged off by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following traditional rituals.

In addition to the elephant parade, the procession included cultural performances, tableaux from various districts showcasing regional traditions, and government department displays promoting social schemes. Despite some rain, large crowds witnessed the five-kilometer march, which culminated at Bannimantapa. The day’s events also featured a torchlight parade and a drone show at Bannimantap grounds, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was the chief guest.

Mysuru Dasara is rooted in royal traditions dating back to 1610, when the Wadiyar kings initiated the celebrations. Though it became a private affair after the abolition of royal privileges in 1971, the state government revived it in 1975. This year’s festivities included cultural programs, a food fair, flower show, and various themed events, turning Mysuru into a festive hub for thousands of visitors.