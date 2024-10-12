Delhi govt to impose congestion tax on vehicles to ease peak hour traffic

Delhi is set to introduce a congestion tax to combat traffic during peak hours, charging vehicles that use specific roads during these times. The initiative, known as “congestion pricing,” targets high-traffic areas, including border entry points, with 13 key locations identified for the pilot phase. Two-wheelers and non-polluting vehicles will be exempt, and the tax collection will be automated via the FASTag system. Revenue from the tax will be directed toward improving public transportation and road infrastructure, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

This isn’t the first time the idea has been floated in Delhi. A similar plan was discussed in 2018 for 21 busy roads, such as the ITO intersection and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. Now, the focus is on a more structured approach to reduce traffic, enhance public transport, and mitigate pollution. Bengaluru is also exploring a similar congestion tax to manage its traffic-heavy zones.

Globally, cities like London, Stockholm, and Singapore have effectively implemented congestion taxes to manage urban traffic. By following this model, Delhi hopes to create a more sustainable transportation system, easing its notorious traffic jams and improving overall quality of life.