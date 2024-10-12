Easy Kala Chana and suji halwa recipe

Feeding Kanjak during Navratri brings good fortune. It is believed that girls are a form of goddess. Therefore, they are worshipped and halwa-puri is offered as prasad. On the day of Kanya Pujan, halwa, puri and kala chana are specially made.

How to make semolina (suji) halwa:

Step 1- To prepare semolina pudding, put 1 cup semolina in a pan and add enough ghee to it so that the semolina gets well soaked in ghee. Now fry the semolina on low flame till it turns golden. When the semolina is roasted properly, it will start giving out fragrance. On another gas, put 2 cups of water and 1 cup of sugar in a pan and cook. When the sugar dissolves well, mix ground cardamom powder in it.

Step 2- Now put 10-12 saffron strands in a bowl and soak them in water. When the saffron leaves its colour completely, add the water and strands to the semolina. Add the sugar water to the semolina. Now cook the semolina on medium flame until it swells.

Step 3- Keep the halwa you are making a little thin.

Also Read:

How to prepare black gram (kala chana):

Step 1- To prepare black gram for Kanya Pujan, soak 1 cup of black gram in water overnight. Wash these grams with water in the morning and boil them. After 2-3 whistles, drain the water from the gram and keep it aside.

Step 2- Now put 2 teaspoons of ghee or oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, 2 chopped green chillies, 1 pinch of turmeric and 1 teaspoon of coriander powder and add chickpeas. Cook the chickpeas for 5 minutes and turn off the gas. Add some finely chopped coriander on top.