Frontier Nagaland: ENPO sets Oct 31 deadline for govt’s response

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), a prominent tribal body, has set a deadline of October 31 for the Nagaland government to submit its comments on the proposed “Frontier Nagaland Territory” (FNT) to the central government. This request follows the Centre’s earlier instruction to the Neiphiu Rio administration to provide feedback on a draft memorandum of settlement (MoS) regarding the FNT. The ENPO’s decision to write to the state government came after a consultative meeting with various tribal organizations in Mon town.

This marks the third time in two months that the ENPO has sought the state government’s stance on the matter. In a previous letter dated September 14, the ENPO urged the government to take the issue seriously and adhere to the spirit of collective responsibility as outlined in Article 164 (2) of the Indian Constitution when sharing its views on the MoS draft. The organization expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that the matter has been stalled for reasons known only to the state government, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to expedite feedback on the draft.

The ENPO has been actively advocating for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory, citing the region’s historical underdevelopment. This organization represents six districts—Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang—and has led a grassroots movement calling for greater autonomy and recognition of the unique needs of eastern Nagaland. The ongoing demand has prompted actions such as boycotting the state’s 60th statehood day celebrations last year and this year’s Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the urgency and significance of their cause.