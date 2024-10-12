‘Gadar 2’ Director Anil Sharma Unveils New Film ‘Vanvaas’

Director Anil Sharma, known for the blockbuster “Gadar 2,” has announced his next film titled “Vanvaas.” The movie, produced in collaboration with Zee Studios, features veteran actor Nana Patekar and Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma. The announcement was made through a video shared on social media, giving audiences a glimpse of what’s to come. The film will soon hit theaters.

According to the makers, “Vanvaas” is a powerful story exploring themes of duty, honor, and the consequences of actions, with a modern-day twist on the Ramayana. Sharma described it as a Kalyug (modern age) Ramayana where family members exile their own, offering a fresh perspective on family dynamics.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, expressed excitement about the project, highlighting how “Vanvaas” takes a unique approach to contemporary family issues. He added that the film would deliver a compelling and unique experience to the audience.