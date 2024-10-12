India Meteorological Department predict heavy rain, thunderstorms in several states till October 16

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in several states till October 16. IMD informed that Maharashtra and several other states are likely to receive heavy rain until October 16.

The weather department has issued a nationwide warning for heavy rainfall from October 12-16, predicting downpours across multiple states. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall could occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

On October 13, the IMD forecast very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The IMD further predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 14, with heavy rainfall expected in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch.

On October 15, heavy rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala on October 16.