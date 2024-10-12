Intel Core Ultra 200S series desktop processors launched: Details

Mumbai: Intel introduced its Core Ultra 200S series processors for desktop PCs. The chip is codenamed Arrow Lake. This is the first desktop offering by the chip maker with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). With 36 trillion operations per second (TOPS) performance claimed, these will also be the first Intel chipsets to power AI PCs. The Intel Core Ultra 200S processors will be available in retail and online stores as well as via OEM partner systems starting October 24.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S processor family is led by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K as well as five other desktop processors. All of these feature up to eight performance cores (P-cores) and up to 16 efficient cores (E-cores). The new PC architecture offers up to 6 percent faster single-threaded performance and 14 percent higher performance in multi-threaded workloads compared to the previous generation. The processors also sport a built-in Iris Xe GPU.

The Arrow Lake processors offer up to 58 percent lower package power while running everyday apps and up to 165W lower consumption of system power during gaming.

Coming to the NPU, the dedicated system offers hardware-accelerated AI capabilities. The processors offer up to 36 TOPS of performance. The Core Ultra 200S series can offer up to 50 percent faster performance in AI-enabled creator applications compared to competing processors.

For connectivity, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series desktop processors offer compatibility with up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to eight SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports. Additionally, they also support two integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.