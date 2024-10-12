Jawa Yezdi launches 350 Jawa 42 FJ: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Jawa Yezdi motorcycles has launched all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Banglore. Interested customers can visit an authorised showroom in the city to purchase the newly launched model. The latest launch pays tribute to the company’s founder, František Jane?ek.

The model features a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 2.23 lakh (all ex-showroom). It is available in six trims.

Also Read: Net direct tax collection in India surge to Rs 11.25 lakh crore

The all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ comes with upswept exhaust with a distinct soundtrack, an impressive round-shaped LED headlight setup, and LED indicators at both ends. It has been powered by a 350 Alpha2 engine, generating an impressive 28 bhp and a peak torque of 29.6 Nm. The unit is paired with six-speed gearbox with A&S clutch technology.