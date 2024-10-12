J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off IAF War Memorial car rally from Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, flagged off the Indian Air Force’s Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar on Saturday, marking the beginning of its journey to Dehradun. During the event, Sinha praised the Air Force for its bravery and dedication in protecting the nation and assisting citizens during natural disasters. He also commended the participants, referring to them as “masters of the sky” known for their daring actions.

The rally, organized as part of the Himalayan Thunder initiative, aims to inspire young people to join the armed forces while highlighting the achievements of the Indian Air Force. Several dignitaries, including Air Commodore Prabhat Malik and Tarun Vijay, the Chairman of the Uttarakhand War Memorial, were present at the event. The rally will reach Dehradun on October 14, with participants scheduled to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the “Shaurya Sthal” on October 15.

After Dehradun, the rally will continue its journey toward Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, passing through key locations such as Agra, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Cooch Behar, Dirang, and Guwahati. The event is part of the celebrations for the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary, and President Droupadi Murmu extended her best wishes to the participants.