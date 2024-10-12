Know all about ‘Manokamna Siddha Peeth’ temples

New Delhi: There are Goddess Durga temples in Delhi that are known as Manokamna Siddha Peeth. It is said that the wish of every devotee who visits these temples is fulfilled.

1. Jhandewalan Mata Mandir

Jhandewalan Devi Mata Mandir is one of the ancient Devi temples of Delhi. It is believed that on visiting this temple, the Goddess fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. You can also visit Jhandewalan Devi Mata Mandir for darshan on the occasion of Navratri this time

2. Kalka Ji Temple

Kalka Ji Temple is also included in the ancient temples of the goddess. Kalka Ji Temple is located near Nehru Place in Delhi. This temple has the Kali form of Maa Durga. It is said that all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled in Kalka Temple. That is why Kalka Ji Temple is known as Manokamna Siddha Peeth.

Also Read: Easy Kala Chana and suji halwa recipe

3. Yogmaya Temple

Yogmaya is said to be a form of Goddess Shakti. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna is Yogeshwar and Bhagwati is Yogmaya. Yogmaya was born from the womb of their maa Yashoda. Whatever is visible in this world is the illusion of Yogmaya. It is said that by visiting this temple, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

4. Aadya Katyayani Temple

Chhatarpur Devi Temple of Delhi is called Aadya Katyayani Temple. The name of this temple is Aadya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped here. It is believed that all the wishes of the devotees who visit here during Navratri are fulfilled. Chhatarpur Devi Temple is situated on the Gurgaon-Mehrauli Road.

5. Cave Temple

The cave temple is also included in the temples of Preechhin Devi. This temple is in Preet Vihar, East Delhi. This temple is called the Cave Temple. Here there are idols of Maa Chintapurni, Mata Katyayani, Santoshi Mata, Goddess Lakshmi, and Jwala Ji. A stream of Ganga water keeps flowing from the temple. It is believed that the wishes of all the devotees who reach the doorstep of this temple are fulfilled.