Major mishap avoided as 72-ft ‘Kettukala’ collapses at Ochira Parabrahma Temple

At the Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam, a massive ‘Kettukala’ figure meant for the Kalakettu festival collapsed on October 12. The 72-foot-tall ox figure, named Kalabhairavan, fell during its lifting by a crane. The structure tilted and toppled, but no one was injured as authorities had cleared the area, preventing a major accident.

Kalabhairavan, the tallest ‘Kettukala’ this year, was crafted by devotees from fifty-two regions of Onattukara, who traditionally bring these large figures to the Padanilam near the temple. The colossal figure took about a month to construct and featured a 17.75-foot-tall head, with 20 tons of iron and 26 tons of hay used in its creation. Its forehead plate alone spanned 32 feet. The total cost of building Kalabhairavan was estimated at Rs 14 lakhs.

The figure was part of the 28th Onam celebrations at the temple, and while the collapse disrupted the event, no one was hurt. The festival continues to be a significant cultural occasion, with processions of ‘Kettukala’ being a key highlight for devotees.