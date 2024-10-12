New BJP govt swearing-in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend

The swearing-in ceremony for Haryana’s new BJP government will take place on October 17 at 10 am in Panchkula’s Dusshera ground, the party announced on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from other states, will attend the event. Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, is expected to be sworn in as the state’s new leader following the BJP’s recent victory.

In the assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 seats, its best-ever performance, beating Congress by 11 seats. The JJP and AAP were largely wiped out, while the INLD managed to win only two seats. The BJP had signaled during the campaign that Saini would be their pick for chief minister if victorious.