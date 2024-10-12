Popular tourist attraction in Dubai hikes ticket prices: Details

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village has increased its ticket prices. The 29th Season of the popular festival park will begin on Wednesday, October 16. Global Village has activated its online ticketing platform on Friday. Visitors can now buy entry passes.

Entry tickets are available on GV’s official website (www.globalvillage.ae). Entry tickets start at Dh25.

Here are the new prices:

Dh25: Weekday ticket (valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)

Dh30: Any-day ticket

Last season, weekday tickets cost Dh22.50 each and any-day passes, Dh27.

Entry is still free for children aged 3 and below, seniors above 65 years old, and people of determination.

Timings:

This season of the Global Village will run until May 11, 2025. Park operating hours will be:

Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to 12am

Thursday to Saturday: 4pm to 1am

Tuesdays (except those falling on a public holiday) are exclusively reserved for families, couples, and ladies.