Powerful Shri Ram Mantras To Chant

Lord Rama is also known as “Maryada Purshottam” and considered one of the ideal kings as per mythology. Lord Rama was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu who took Ravana’s life and restored dharma on Earth.

Mantras To Please Lord Rama:

Lord Rama Mantra

Rama Moola MantraOm Shri Ramaya Namah

Meaning

Om and salutations to Rama, the bestower of inner peace, happiness, balance.

Rama Taraka Mantra

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama

Meaning

Victory to Lord Rama

In Taraka Mantra:

Shri means Shakti or Goddess Sita.

Ra stands for the fire that burns our Karma.

Ma is water, which means the peace that passeth all understanding.

Jaya is victory to the spirit over the flesh.

The full meaning of the mantra is a victory to God with his power

Rama Gayatri Mantra

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rama Prachodayat

Meaning

Om, let me meditate on the son of Dasharatha (the one who has 10 chariots), Oh, consort of Sita, give me higher intellect, And let Lord Rama illuminate my mind.

Rama Dhyana Mantra

Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram SarvasampadamLokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham

Meaning

I bow repeatedly to Lord Shri Rama, the one who is most beautiful in the world, the one who wards off sorrow and gives wealth to devotees.