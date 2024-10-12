Powerful Shri Ram Mantras To Chant

Lord Rama is also known as “Maryada Purshottam” and considered one of the ideal kings as per mythology. Lord Rama was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu who took Ravana’s life and restored dharma on Earth.
Mantras To Please Lord Rama:
Lord Rama Mantra
Rama Moola MantraOm Shri Ramaya Namah
Meaning
Om and salutations to Rama, the bestower of inner peace, happiness, balance.
Rama Taraka Mantra
Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama
Meaning
Victory to Lord Rama
In Taraka Mantra:
Shri means Shakti or Goddess Sita.
Ra stands for the fire that burns our Karma.
Ma is water, which means the peace that passeth all understanding.
Jaya is victory to the spirit over the flesh.
The full meaning of the mantra is a victory to God with his power
Rama Gayatri Mantra
Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rama Prachodayat
Meaning
Om, let me meditate on the son of Dasharatha (the one who has 10 chariots), Oh, consort of Sita, give me higher intellect, And let Lord Rama illuminate my mind.
Rama Dhyana Mantra
Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram SarvasampadamLokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham
Meaning
I bow repeatedly to Lord Shri Rama, the one who is most beautiful in the world, the one who wards off sorrow and gives wealth to devotees.
