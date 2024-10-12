Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 border infrastructure projects valued at ?2,236 crore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated 75 border infrastructure projects worth ?2,236 crore to the nation on the occasion of Dussehra from Sukna, West Bengal. These projects, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), span across 11 states and Union Territories and include 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two additional structures. Singh emphasized that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and advancing the socio-economic development of border areas, while also enhancing national defense preparedness.

The newly inaugurated infrastructure projects are located in Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and several other regions. Notably, the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, which links the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis, is considered a vital addition. In 2024, the BRO has completed 111 projects, totaling ?3,751 crore, following the completion of 125 projects in 2023. Rajnath Singh lauded the BRO for completing the projects in challenging terrains and harsh conditions within a short time.

Singh also highlighted the government’s efforts to further enhance border infrastructure, citing the increased ?6,500 crore allocation for the BRO in the 2024-25 budget. He expressed optimism that these developments would not only boost strategic infrastructure but also drive socio-economic growth in border regions, including the Northeast. He reassured the public that India’s border areas would see continued development, contributing to the country’s safety and strength in the future.