Tamil Nadu train accident: Southern Railway cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Chennai: The Southern Railways has cancelled 18 trains and diverted several other trains as restoration work continues after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Chennai on Friday. Train No 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express, rammed into a stationary goods train near Chennai on Friday night. 12 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express derailed after the collision. The incident took place at Kavarapettai, which comes under Chennai Railway Division.

Diverted trains:

Train No. 12621 (Chennai Central – Tamil Nadu Express) departing at 10:00 p.m. on October 11, will run via Arakkonam – Renigunta to Vijayawada.

Train No. 16109 (Dindigul – Takkolam Express) will take the Melpakkam-Arakkonam-Renigunta route.

Train No. 12664 (Tiruchchirappalli – Howrah Superfast Express) will divert via Melpakkam – Arakkonam – Renigunta.

Train No. 20679 (Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Express) will follow the Melpakkam – Arakkonam – Renigunta route.

Train No. 06003 (Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express) will divert through Melpakkam – Arakkonam – Renigunta.

Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 16402 Kadapa – Arakkonam MEMU, scheduled to depart at 2:30 pm on Saturday, has been cancelled.

Pinakini Express, operating on the Vijayawada-Chennai Central route, has been cancelled in both directions.

MEMU train running on the Sulurpet to Nellore route has been cancelled.

Train No. 16112 Puducherry – Tirupati MEMU, scheduled to depart at 3:00 pm on Saturday, has been cancelled.

Train No. 16203 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express, scheduled to depart at 4:35 pm on Saturday, has been cancelled.

Train No. 16053 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express, scheduled to depart at 2:25 pm on Saturday, has been cancelled.

Railway officials have urged passengers to check the status of their trains before traveling and have provided helpline numbers for assistance. Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, and efforts are being made to restore normal train services at the earliest.