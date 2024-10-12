Tamil Nadu train collision: 16-hour restoration, 18 trains cancelled

A train collision near Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday led to the derailment of 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express, severely disrupting rail services. Eighteen trains were canceled, and several others diverted. While the Ministry of Railways has not yet released an official count of injuries, unconfirmed reports indicate that 19 passengers were injured, with no fatalities. Rescue teams and ambulances were promptly dispatched to the scene, and restoration work is underway despite delays caused by heavy rain.

The collision occurred when the express train, traveling at 80 km/h, crashed into a stationary goods train on the loop line. The exact cause, whether a signal malfunction or a deliberate act, is still under investigation. Railway officials estimate that restoration efforts will take approximately 16 hours to complete, with services resuming thereafter.

A high-level inquiry has been initiated by Indian Railways, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing the incident. Tamil Nadu police reported that three derailed coaches caught fire, but emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze. Authorities are working to restore rail operations and investigate the cause of the accident.