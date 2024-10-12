Tamilrockers piracy: Members used hidden cameras to film new movie releases in theatres

Details have surfaced about how members of ‘Tamilrockers’ secretly filmed and distributed pirated movies. The group specifically targeted theaters with recliner seats, where they would film while lying down, concealing cameras under blankets. To avoid detection, they booked multiple seats around the filming location, usually in the middle section, and aimed to capture the movie on its release day.

Two arrested members, Kumaraswamy and Praveen Kumar, have reportedly pirated 33 films across Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, primarily recording in theaters located in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. No evidence has been found implicating theater owners in the scheme. The group’s method allowed them to discreetly film and later release the movies online, evading immediate suspicion.

The duo was arrested in Bengaluru after pirating the Malayalam movie “ARM” starring Tovino Thomas, which they recorded in a Coimbatore theater and distributed via Telegram. Following complaints from the film’s producers, Kochi Cyber Police launched a rapid investigation, capturing the suspects while they were returning from filming another Tamil movie, “Vettaiyan.” The arrests exposed their involvement in producing and profiting from pirated South Indian films.