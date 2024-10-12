Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Edition in India: Details

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition’. This exclusive package is available for the V and G grades of both the Neo Drive and Hybrid variants. It is available at dealerships across India until 31st October 2024.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition’ is packed with Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package. The Festival Limited Edition of Urban Cruiser Hyryder adds 13 specially designed TGA. Toyota is offering a complimentary package worth Rs 50,817 for the customers opting for Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition.

For the exterior, the Hyryder Festival Edition gets additions like chrome garnishes on the bumpers, door handles, body cladding, and headlights, hood emblem, along with mudflaps and door visors. Inside, it features all-weather 3D floor mats, leg area lighting, and a dash camera.

The Hyryder Festival Limited Edition is offered with both mild-hybrid petrol and strong hybrid options. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the strong hybrid version featuring an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor adds 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels through an e-drive automatic gearbox.