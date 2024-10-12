Triumph Motorcycles unveils 2025 Trident 660: Details

Mumbai: UK based motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph unveiled the 2025 model of Trident in the international market. The 2025 Trident 660 features new electronics and noticeable cosmetic updates from outside.

The the motorcycle will be available in four colour options, three of which are new shades that include cobalt Blue, Cosmic Yellow, and Diablo Red. It will get a round-shaped headlight setup with integrated DRLS, and aggressive alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

It will have a updated 41mm USD Showa Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) at the front, while the rear is treated with a shock absorber. The new Trident comes with a cruise control system, traction control mode, ABS, self-cancelling indicators, and digital cluster among others.

The 2025 Trident uses a 660 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder, which will generate a maximum power of 81 bhp at 10,259 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The unit will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. It will also offer ride-by-wire technology and multiple riding modes for different terrain.