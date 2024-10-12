UP Diaspora Forum to host investor meet in Dubai to highlight state’s growth opportunities

The UP Diaspora Forum (UPDF), representing non-resident Indians from Uttar Pradesh, is set to host an investor meet at the India Club in Dubai on Sunday. This event will be followed by a significant diaspora gathering organized by UP Connect, a Dubai-based community of Uttar Pradesh residents associated with the UPDF, at the Iranian Club Sports Complex. Approximately 1,000 attendees, primarily of UP origin, are expected to participate in this showcase of investment opportunities in the state.

Key figures attending the meet include Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, who will serve as the chief guest, alongside UPDF Chairman Pankaj Jaiswal and former Minister of State Bhola Singh, among others. Distinguished guests include Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi, a former UAE minister, and Yogi Priyavrat Animesh. The state’s official investment agency, Invest UP, is partnering in this event, focusing on attracting non-resident investment to Uttar Pradesh.

The program will feature discussions on various investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and highlight the state’s favorable policies and investor-friendly initiatives under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Attendees can also expect cultural performances, including a musical act by folk singer Deepak Tripathi, a dance by actress Kanchan Awasthi, and a grand Ramleela presentation from Mathura, adding a festive atmosphere to the investor meet. The organizing committee includes notable figures such as Dr. Rajesh Aggarwal and Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, among others, ensuring a well-coordinated event that celebrates both investment potential and cultural heritage.