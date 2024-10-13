34 Nations, Including Palestine, Syria, and Myanmar, Seek BRICS Membership

A total of 34 countries, including conflict-affected nations like Palestine, Syria, and Myanmar, have officially applied for BRICS membership. The announcement of 10 new members and 10 partner countries will be made during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, scheduled from October 22 to October 24. These partner countries will not initially have full membership rights but are expected to gain permanent membership by the next summit. Notable countries that have expressed interest in joining include Algeria, Turkey, Thailand, and others from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Kazan Summit, marking his second visit to Russia in three months. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other BRICS member nations, including the potential for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The inclusion of additional countries like Palestine and Myanmar reflects BRICS’ growing appeal as a platform for global engagement.

Currently, the BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, along with new members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Leaders from 24 nations, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend the summit. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also participate, signaling the importance of the event in shaping future global alliances.