Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility, warns Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has taken responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on Saturday night in Mumbai’s Bandra. A gang member posted on Facebook, claiming that Siddique was targeted due to his close ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and underworld figures such as Dawood Ibrahim. The post, which quickly went viral, also referenced Anuj Thapan, an accused in the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, who later died in police custody.

In the Facebook post, the gang member mentioned their motive, writing, “Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat,” and explaining that the murder was in response to their “duty of friendship.” The message addressed Salman Khan directly, stating that they did not seek conflict but blamed Khan for causing the loss of one of their associates. The post also highlighted Siddique’s past connections to Bollywood, politics, and property dealings, linking him to Dawood Ibrahim and suggesting these affiliations contributed to his death.

The attack on Siddique occurred when three assailants exited a car and opened fire while fireworks from the Dussehra celebrations masked the gunshots. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Mumbai Police suspect contract killers were involved and are investigating the role of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, as two suspects have been arrested. A third suspect remains at large, and authorities are searching for the mastermind behind the planned attack, which was reportedly arranged days in advance.