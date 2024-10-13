Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe to Launch Food Truck Service Soon

Rameshwaram Cafe, a well-known South Indian eatery, has announced the launch of a new mobile food truck service, bringing its popular dishes directly to customers. This initiative allows the cafe to serve food at various locations, such as residential areas, tech parks, and private events, making dining more convenient. Customers will need to book the service in advance, as noted by the cafe’s official statement. The announcement was made on the cafe’s Instagram, where they shared a video of the food truck being blessed during the Ayudha Puja festivities.

Earlier this year, Rameshwaram Cafe became the target of a terrorist attack. On March 1, a bomb exploded at its Kundalahalli branch. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two individuals, Musavir Hussain Shajib and Abdul Mateen Taha, who had planned and executed the attack. Investigations revealed that the bombing was part of a failed earlier plot to target the BJP office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, tracing their movements from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru.

Despite the incident, Rameshwaram Cafe has continued to thrive and serve its customers with dedication. By expanding its services through the mobile food truck, the cafe demonstrates resilience and commitment to providing safe and delicious food. The management assures that customer safety remains a priority, and the new food truck is a step forward in enhancing their dining experience.