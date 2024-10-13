Child rights body’s order to halt madrassa funding won’t impact Kerala; here’s why

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directive to dissolve madrassa boards won’t impact Kerala, as the state does not have government-funded madrassas. Authorities clarified that no madrassa teachers in Kerala are on government payrolls, making the directive inapplicable. In Kerala, madrassas operate under mosque committees without state financial support, and madrassa teachers contribute to a welfare fund for pensions rather than receiving government salaries.

This system contrasts sharply with the situation in northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, where madrassas are a key educational resource due to challenges in accessing public education. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, madrassas have been operational for over a century, serving around 1.7 million students, with some receiving government aid. In these regions, madrassas play a larger role in the absence of widespread public schooling options.

The NCPCR’s recent report emphasized that many madrassas fall outside the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s framework, leaving children without access to formal education. It highlighted that while madrassas focus on religious instruction, many lack essential academic infrastructure and qualified teachers. The commission also noted that an estimated 1.2 crore Muslim children are currently not receiving formal education, based on recent data.