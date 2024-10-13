Ex-Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son’s Mumbai office; 2 arrested

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a member of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, was fatally shot in Bandra, Mumbai, near his son Zeeshan’s office on Saturday night. The attack occurred around 9:30 pm, with Siddique being hit by four of the six bullets fired. One of his aides was also injured in the assault. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the 66-year-old leader did not survive his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the arrests and expressed his grief, instructing police to act firmly to prevent further violence. He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order to avoid any gang-related incidents in Mumbai.

Baba Siddique had a long political career, serving as a three-time MLA from Bandra West and holding ministerial positions in Maharashtra’s government from 2004 to 2008. He was with the Congress party for 48 years before joining Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction earlier this year. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, the current MLA for Bandra East, was expelled from the Congress in August.