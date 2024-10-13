India urges protection of peacekeepers amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon

India has expressed concerns for the safety of its peacekeepers after two United Nations personnel were injured during an Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah along the Blue Line, the disputed border between Lebanon and Israel. India, a major contributor to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers, aligning with the joint statement from 34 troop-contributing nations. The Blue Line, established in the 1970s, remains a hotspot of tension, and India urged adherence to UN Security Council resolutions to protect peacekeepers.

UNIFIL was created in response to Israel’s incursion into Lebanon in 1978 and has since monitored peace along the Blue Line. The UN Security Council recently extended the mission’s mandate for another year. Amid the deteriorating security situation, India’s Ministry of External Affairs stressed that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected and measures taken to ensure the safety of the peacekeeping force. The statement also highlighted India’s close monitoring of the situation in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its soldiers, while responding to a threat in southern Lebanon, unintentionally hit a UNIFIL post, injuring two peacekeepers. Despite the incident, UNIFIL’s spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, stated that peacekeepers would remain stationed at their posts along the border, even as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to pose risks to their safety and facilities.