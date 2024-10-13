Kerala Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rain, thunder; yellow alert in 7 districts

Kerala is expected to face continued heavy rainfall today, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for seven districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Isolated areas may experience especially intense rain, and residents in hilly regions, already affected by previous downpours, are urged to stay cautious. A fishing ban remains in place along the Kerala coast, and more widespread rain is forecast in the coming days. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely across the state until October 13.

Lightning poses a significant danger to both humans and animals, and can damage electrical and communication systems, including household devices. The public is advised to take precautions when thunderstorm clouds are visible. Key safety measures include seeking shelter in safe buildings, closing windows and doors, avoiding contact with walls or floors, and unplugging electrical appliances. It is also important to avoid using landlines and to stay away from open areas, trees, and terraces during storms.

Additional precautions include securing loose items that could be blown over by strong winds and avoiding activities like bathing or collecting water from taps during thunderstorms. Those outdoors should avoid standing under trees or parking vehicles beneath them. In case of a lightning strike, burns, vision or hearing loss, and heart attacks may occur. Quick first aid and immediate medical assistance within the first 30 seconds after a strike can save lives.